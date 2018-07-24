Jennifer Lopez is a red carpet fixture. The triple threat first stole our hearts as a Fly Girl in the ‘90s moving on to roles such as Selena Quintanilla in her biopic, and of course, releasing her debut album “On the 6” in 1996, cementing her place in our hearts as sultry style and glow-inspo.

JLo pretty much started the honey blonde hair trend — a signature look only matched by her penchant for show-stopping, figure-hugging dresses and gowns that show off her legs and famous assets with thigh-high slits, plunging necklines or the miniest of mini cuts. We’ll never be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, because we know that all these years later, she’s still Jenny from the block, but what we also know for sure is that Lopez’s high-octane, sexy style has never been better. From her Grammy gowns to her drop dead gorgeous Met Gala looks, see Jennifer Lopez’s best red carpet moments in honor of her 49th birthday on July 24.