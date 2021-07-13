The silver lining! Jennifer Lopez opened up about making the choice to move away from situations that weren’t working for following her split from Alex Rodriguez and reunion with Ben Affleck.

“Once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This is not right for me, or this doesn’t feel good, or I need to make an adjustment here. This is not really about anybody else but me.’ Once you do that, stuff starts falling into place,” Lopez, 51, told Ebro Darden for Apple Music on Monday, July 12.

The Hustlers star and Rodriguez, 45, called it quits in April after four years of dating.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Rodriguez and Lopez said in a statement to the Today show at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

On Monday, the singer explained her choice to shield the public from her problems, choosing to deal with things on her own.

“There’s been so many times in my life where I have not felt happy, just like anybody else. And I think I’m good at hiding that from the public because I don’t feel like that’s their burden to carry. I don’t put that on them,” she discussed during the Apple Music interview.

Lopez added: “It’s show business. I put my best foot forward. I’m my best self every time I am out there, because I feel like people need that too. That’s my responsibility as an artist, is to inspire and to help people think and grow about their own lives. They don’t need my problems, so. But I do.”

Following her split from the former athlete, the Wedding Planner actress was spotted reconnecting with her ex Affleck, 48. The pair, who were originally engaged from 2002 to 2004, sparked romance rumors after they enjoyed trips to Montana and Miami together. Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were “full-on dating” in May.

The New York native shared on Monday that she is doing “so good” at the moment and is looking forward to getting back to work following the pandemic.

“Really, really good. Happy that the world is somewhat getting back to normal now. I know we still have to be careful and everything, but that is feeling really good to me. I’m getting back to work a little bit. I know that was hard for us workaholics to be home for a year-and-a-half and not doing anything,” she noted.

For Lopez, finding her happiness has also come from the people around her.

“But my kids are amazing, getting way too big for my taste. They’re becoming their own little adults. They turned 13 this year. Family’s good. Everything is just amazing. And I feel great. Everything is beautiful,” the “On the Floor” singer added about her 13-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

This new chapter in Lopez’s life has been all about putting herself first.

“This moment really was about, for me, not about anybody else. It was about me realizing I was good on my own and happiness starts within me. And once I realized that, things happen. Things happen that you don’t expect to ever happen,” she said.