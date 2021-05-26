Bennifer is back! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially giving it another try, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” the insider says of the Hustlers star, 51, and Argo director, 48. “They are full-on dating and very happy together.”

The couple were first spotted hanging out again in late April, shortly after the “Dinero” singer called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. In May, Affleck and Lopez took a trip to Big Sky, Montana, where they relaxed together for several days.

“It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure,” an insider told Us at the time.

Just two weeks later, the pair were seen in Miami, and on Monday, May 24, they were photographed working out at the same gym. An eyewitness even told In Touch that they shared kisses between sets. The day before, Lopez was snapped relaxing on the balcony at her Miami rental home with Affleck coming down the stairs behind her.

“Ben and Jen feel so close to each other very quickly,” the first insider adds. “The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other.”

The New York native and Good Will Hunting star first met in 2001 on the set of Gigli and were engaged from 2002 to 2004.

“They have always remained close friends and that is the basis for their relationship,” the source explains. “They both respect and trust each other. Ben and Jen are also very attracted to one another.”

In February 2020, the Justice League star revealed that he had stayed in contact with his ex following their split. “I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her,” he told The New York Times. “How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That’s f—king baller.”

He repeated his public praise earlier this year as part of an InStyle cover story about Lopez, jokingly asking where she keeps “the fountain of youth” and commending her for her tremendous work ethic.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he said in April. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

Though the duo are thrilled to be spending time together again, they’re still trying to take it slowly for the sake of their kids. Lopez, for her part, shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Earlier this month, a source told Us that Rodriguez, 45, had “such a sweet connection” with the twins that Lopez was “reluctant to spring a new special someone in her life on them right away.”

Affleck, meanwhile, shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now, for more on Lopez and Affleck’s rekindled romance.