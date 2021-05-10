Another friendly hang or something more? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time together once again, just days after their first outing made headlines late last month.

The “Get Right” singer, 51, and Argo director, 48, spent Mother’s Day weekend in Big Sky, Montana, Us Weekly can confirm. “Ben and Jen spent several days together in Montana,” a source told Us on Monday, May 10. “It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben.”

The insider added that “they looked very happy together” on the trip. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair rode together in an SUV during their visit, with Affleck driving and Lopez sitting in the passenger seat.

Last month, Lopez split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, they announced on April 15 with a joint statement to TODAY. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Just two weeks later, Us Weekly confirmed that Lopez had been spending time with Affleck in Los Angeles. The former couple met in 2001 on the set of Gigli and were engaged from 2002 to early 2004. Since then, they have remained on good terms, with the Gone Girl star recently singing his ex-fiancée’s praises in an interview with InStyle.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?” he joked in April. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?”

Following his split from Lopez, Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. The couple separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

For her part, the Enough star shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. She began dating Rodriguez in March 2017 and the duo got engaged two years later.

The former MLB star shares two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Though Lopez seems to be moving on from the split, a source told Us that Rodriguez still isn’t ready to call it quits. “A-Rod will not give up on his and J. Lo’s relationship,” the insider said last month. “He is willing to do anything to make it work.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin