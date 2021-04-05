Wondering how Jennifer Lopez has aged flawlessly? You’re not alone. Ben Affleck, who was previously engaged to the singer, 51, is wondering the exact same thing.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” the actor, 48, told InStyle for their May cover story.

The pair, who met on the set of Gigli in 2001, were engaged from 2002 to 2004. Despite calling it quits on their romance, the Oscar winner has nothing but great things to say about the Hustlers star.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” Affleck told the magazine. “She remains, to this day, the hardest working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

During the InStyle interview, the “I’m Real” singer noted that she’s successful because she’s truly “passionate” about her career.

“Every day does not seem like a job to me. I can honestly say I’m living a dream, and I’m grateful every day that I wake up,” Lopez explained. “I have tireless energy for what I do. I also have an amazing team who help me in every single way both personally and professionally. I really believe the most important thing is to have great people around you.”

Following Affleck’s split from Lopez, the Argo star went on to marry Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, son and Samuel, 9. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Six months after separating from the Gone Girl actor, the “Jenny From the Block” singer married Marc Anthony. The duo, who split in 2014, share 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and have a close friendship.

The three-time Grammy winner, 52, also admired his ex in the InStyle story, echoing Affleck’s comments about her work ethic.

“The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times,” Anthony said. “And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she’ll say, ‘You just don’t see it yet.’ Nine times out of 10, she’ll nail it. She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met.”

He added, “When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”

Lopez has been engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez since March 2019. Last month, reports surfaced that the pair had split and called off their engagement, but they denied that was true, telling TMZ, “We are working through some things.”