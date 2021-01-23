Coming to terms. Even Jennifer Lopez — a Grammy-nominated popstar, businesswoman and actress — has struggled with discovering her self-worth.

In the premiere episode of Coach Conversations on Friday, January 22, the JLo Beauty founder, 51, opened up about how she learned to love herself through being in therapy after not doing so in a past romantic relationship.

“I remember when I was going through therapy at the beginning, you know, kind of in my late 30s and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself and I was like, ‘I love myself,’” she told host Jay Shetty. “But obviously, I was doing all these things in, like, my personal relationships that didn’t seem like I was loving myself, but I didn’t even understand the concept of it. It took time and it’s a journey and it’s still a journey for me.”

While she didn’t name anyone directly, the timing would seem to indicate she is referring to her former marriage to Marc Anthony. She was 34 at the time of their July 2004 wedding.

Lopez’s separation from Anthony, 52, was announced in 2011 and their divorce was finalized in 2014. Together, they coparent 12-year-old twins Emme and Max.

During a 2017 appearance on The View, the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer explained that the former couple are better as friends. “Marc and I are good how we are right now,” the Second Act star said. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends and we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. That has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

The Hustlers actress later found The One in Alex Rodriguez, who she began dating in 2017. The former New York Yankees player, who shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, popped the question in March 2019 during the couple’s tropical vacation.

That November, Lopez opened up about how the duo make each other better. “We’re very similar. We’re really alike in our drive, in our ambition. He’s an athlete. He wanted to be the best. I’m the same way,” she told GQ. “I just want to be great at what I do. We’re both like that. We’re both super-hard workers. We’re driven by our passions. And we have a tremendous amount of respect for each other. He knows I only have his best interest at heart, and I only want him to thrive and succeed and to be his best self. I believe that he wants that for me. He wants me to be seen and to get what I deserve.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, 45, have postponed their wedding twice due to COVID-19. In Elle’s February 2021 issue, the “On the Floor” singer said that there is “no rush” for them to head down the aisle. “We want to do it right when we can do it,” she explained. “We just have to wait to see where the world lands.”