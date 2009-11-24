Cynthia Rodriguez’s New Man: “It’s Ridiculous” Being Compared to A-Rod

Cynthia Rodriguez — ex-wife to Yankees third-basemen Alex — has recently been spotted in Miami with a new love of her own. The Palm Beach Post has finally identified the mystery rebound as Laszlo Fazekas — a 37 year-old real estate investor and accountant "born from a Brazilian mother into a famous Hungarian soccer family," the Florida paper reveals.

The publication found Fazekas — and he resents suggestions that his new girlfriend has traded down for a less attractive new partner after an "awkward" photo emerged of him with Rodriguez.

"I saw online that folks are comparing me with Alex. That's ridiculous," he says. "I don't care what people say. I'm physically fit and I know I'm not bad looking."

Fazekas says that he and Rodriguez, 36, met when she visited his home with a realtor. "She's a very good person. I'd say that, for now, we have a deep friendship that could become much more," he says, adding that his daughter and her two daughters get along. "We all hang out. It works great."

Cynthia filed for divorce from Alex Rodriguez in 2008 — after his affair with Madonna was revealed. He has been involved with Kate Hudson since May of this year.

