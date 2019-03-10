Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged: See Her Huge Ring!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged. The couple confirmed the happy news on Saturday, March 9, with matching Instagram posts.

The former baseball player, 43, shared a photo of the singer and actress’ left hand in his, showing off a massive square-cut diamond ring. “she said yes,” he captioned the sunset photo along with a red heart emoji.

Lopez, 49, posted the same picture along with a series of eight black heart emojis.

The engagement comes as the couple are on a tropical vacation together.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, the former New York Yankee posted a quote on his Instagram Story defining a soulmate.

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be,” the quote read.

The couple, who began dating in February 2017, have not been shy about sharing their love for each other on social media.

“We just support each other. It’s just how we do it,” Lopez told Us Weekly of their relationship last month.

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis. They divorced in 2008 after six years of marriage and share two children, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Chris Judd and Marc Anthony. She shares twins Max and Emme, 11, with Anthony, who she divorced in 2014.

Despite her three divorces, Lopez told Harper’s Bazaar in March 2018 that she was open to walking down the aisle again, just not anytime soon.

“I do believe in marriage,” she told the magazine. “And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

Of her relationship with the former athlete she said, “It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t.”

