It’s paradise island! Jennifer Lopez posted a cheeky photo with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Friday, March 8. In it, the singer posed in a revealing green bikini and sunglasses behind her beau on the beach, who was snapping a selfie of the duo around sunset. A-Rod was sporting a black sweater.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Relationship

The actress, 49, captioned the pic simply, “#beachbums” with a two tropical emojis and hearts. Earlier in the day, J.Lo posted a photo of the two snuggled up on what appears to be a boat, writing, “Down time” with a blue heart, baseball and video camera emojis.

That same day, former MLB player shared an Instagram video of the dancer shaking her famous backside to reggae beats, along with a pic of the two relaxing by a pool in sweats, writing, “Enjoying a little R&R with my ️[heart].” On his Instagram Stories, he also posted a lengthy definition of a “soulmate,” detailing that it’s “someone who inspires you to complete yourself.”

The lovebirds are on vacation a few weeks after stepping out for the Academy Awards on February 24. On the Oscars red carpet, the pair showed up in chic Tom Ford ensembles: J.Lo was wearing a sparkling silver gown, while the athlete, 43, dressed in a white tux.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Ridiculously Chic Couple Style

The couple started dating early February 2017. Since then, they’ve been #couplegoals, posting sweet messages about each other. On February 13, Lopez told Us Weekly and other reporters about their relationship, “We just support each other. It’s just how we do it.”

And one day later on Valentine’s Day, the Second Act star wished her fans a happy holiday with a photo of herself in bed with the former baseball player. “So much love to give today and everyday!!! Happy Valentine’s Day everyone,” she wrote on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez’s Dating History

Back in December, director Peter Segal, who worked with J. Lo on Second Act told Us, “You know, I think it’s inevitable [that they are going to get married] but I’m not going to predict when. The question is when, not if.” He noted that the MLB alum visited his paramour on set “a lot,” but they kept things appropriate. “No PDA. They were together, very respectful. I’m actually not a big fan of PDA anyway, so thank God not.”

