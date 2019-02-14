Still going strong. Jennifer Lopez and her longtime boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, are each other’s biggest fans — and they have no plans of changing that.

“We just support each other,” Lopez, 49, told Us Weekly and other reporters at a screening of the World of Dance season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 13. “It’s just how we do it.”

The “If You Had My Love” singer has served as a judge on the NBC dance competition series since it premiered in May 2017. She payed special tribute to her longtime love on the upcoming first episode of the latest season by wearing a “13” necklace — Rodriguez’s old New York Yankees uniform number — around her neck.

“I didn’t think anybody would notice,” Lopez said about the subtle gesture. “Somebody gifted that to me. It was so cute.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, 43, attended the 61st annual Grammy Awards together on Sunday, February 10. The former professional baseball player supported the Second Act actress as she did interviews on the red carpet, gave a speech to kick off the show and performed a Motown tribute to the legendary Smokey Robinson.

“It was a fun night,” the Bronx native said of the evening.

The couple celebrated their second anniversary on February 3. “Two years of laughter … Two years of fun,” the In Living Color alum captioned a series of Instagram pictures to celebrate. “Two years of adventures … Of excitement of growing and learning … Of true friendship … And so much love!!”

A source told Us in December that “an engagement is definitely on the horizon” for the duo. The insider noted: “Alex is obsessed with Jen and spends as much time as he can with her.”

Prior to her relationship with the retired Yankees shortstop, Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme, from 2004 to 2014.

Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, share two children as well: 14-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!