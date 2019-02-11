What’s better than one fashionable celebrity on the red carpet? A super stylish duo, and there was no shortage of powerful pairs on the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet at the Staples Center in L.A. on Sunday, February 10. From sexy couples to sweet father-son dates, music’s biggest night proved two is better than one.

This year’s 61st edition of the awards show saw some particularly noteworthy duos. As usual, Jennifer Lopez owned the carpet — striking fierce poses with Lady Gaga *and* with her S.O. Alex Rodriguez. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner cozied up, as did a reunited Offset and Cardi B. Sister duo Chloe x Halle continued their post-Super Bowl style streak in coordinating black and white numbers, and Robin Thicke walked the carpet with his adorable 8-year-old son (cue the “awwws”).

And even folks who didn’t arrive together managed to make a big two-for-one splash. Case in point: Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes, who took a moment to ham it up on the red carpet ahead of their show-stopping duet.

When you consider the history of the Grammys red carpet, it should come as no surprise that some of the night’s biggest stars brought a stylish plus-one. While Lopez’s nearly naked tropical-print Versace gown stole the show at the 2000 ceremony, you may recall that Sean “Diddy” Combs was on her arm that evening (meaning she’s now been a master of the chic red carpet date for nearly two decades!). The then-sweethearts were the ultimate music-industry power couple. Before J. Lo and Puffy, there was John Lennon and Yoko Ono and, more recently, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. It’s all about power duos at this ceremony!

From Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz to the guys of Florida Georgia Line, keep scrolling to see the hottest duos on the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet!