The Grammy Awards have had their fair share of memorable moments. See: Lady Gaga arriving in an egg and the moment in 1998 when a performance artist was dragged off stage while Bob Dylan sang “Love Sick.”

Stars can even make headlines by just showing up — and who they choose to show up with. Throughout the years, there have been couples and pairings that perfectly embody the pop culture and music industry vibe of their time. From legendary sweethearts like Jennifer Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs as well as John Lennon and Yoko Ono to surprising pair Jack Nicholson and Diana Ross to current music moguls Beyoncé and Jay-Z, keep scrolling to take a look back at the hottest Grammy duos of all time.