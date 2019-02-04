Total sweethearts. Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet note for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on their second anniversary.

“Two years of laughter … Two years of fun,” the World of Dance alum, 49, captioned a series of pictures of the pair on Instagram on Sunday, February 3. “Two years of adventures … Of excitement of growing and learning … Of true friendship … And so much love!!”

The Second Act actress continued to speak highly of her boyfriend in the same post, writing, “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho… #atapontheshoulder #2years.”

Earlier in the day, the former New York Yankees shortstop, 43, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial alongside Mr. Peanut. Soon after it aired, he posted what he referred to as an “epic selfie” of himself with the Planters mascot, along with others who appeared in the ad, including Charlie Sheen.

“An engagement is definitely on the horizon” for the couple, a source told Us Weekly in December. “Alex is obsessed with Jen and spends as much time as he can with her.”

The multihyphenate was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with the latter.

The retired baseball player, for his part, shares two children, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!