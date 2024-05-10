Your account
Crystal Kung Minkoff Seemingly Shades Dorit and PK Kemsley’s Split While Celebrating Her Anniversary

Crystal Kung Minkoff Seemingly Shades Dorit and PK Kemsleys Split While Celebrating Her Anniversary
Crystal Kung Minkoff, PK and Dorit Kemsley Getty Images (2)

Crystal Kung Minkoff seemingly took a dig at Dorit Kemsley’s recent split from Paul “PK” Kemsley while celebrating her anniversary with husband Rob Minkoff.

“We met 21 years ago today. And for 21 years, we have made our family our priority. 🫶💕 #ChooseWisely,” Kung Minkoff, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 10, alongside a throwback picture of her and her husband. “Throwback to our time when we 🚁 on to the Tien Shan glacier 🏔️ in Kazakhstan.”

Many fans rushed to the comments to point out the timing of Kung Minkoff’s post. “Not Crystal posting this after [Dorit’s] news,” one user wrote to which another follower added, “Need sunglasses for this shade.”

Kung Minkoff’s post comes one day after Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, announced their decision to separate after nearly a decade of marriage.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” the pair wrote in a joint statement via Instagram on Thursday, May 9. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK.”

Dorit and Kung Minkoff starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together. Dorit joined the cast in 2016 for season 7. Kung Minkoff made her debut in 2021 for season 11. Kung Minkoff recently exited the reality series ahead of season 14.

Throughout their time on the series Kung Minkoff and Dorit have found themselves at odds with each other. The women’s feud escalated in January after Dorit called Kung Minkoff a “child bride” after her 2020 comments saying that the Real Housewives weren’t “highly educated” resurfaced.

“By the way, child bride, while you were busy getting married at 12, the rest of us were building business, graduating college, and doing things, you know, to educate ourselves,” Dorit fired back in a confessional during a January episode of RHOBH.

After the episode aired, Kung Minkoff took to social media to subtly clap back at Dorit.

“Keys to a successful marriage:,” she captioned her wedding photo. “Set aside quality time together. Express love and appreciation. Manage conflict constructively. Buy, don’t borrow diamond necklaces for your wife.”

The necklace comment was referring to the time PK surprised Dorit with a $5 million Peter Marco diamond necklace that was “on loan” to him.

Crystal Kung Minkoff
Dorit Kemsley
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

