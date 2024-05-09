The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and husband PK Kemsley after taking time apart after nearly a decade of marriage.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” the pair wrote on Thursday, May 9, via Instagram. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK.”

Fans have been questioning Dorit’s marriage for nearly two years after RHOBH costar Erika Jayne, in an October 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, predicted that Dorit and PK would be the next Bravo couple to break up.

When asked, “What Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to Splitsville?” Erika responded with “Dorit and PK,” before returning to her seat.

Dorit responded to Erika’s remark in an Instagram comment following the show: “Misery loves company. What else can [I] say 🤷🏼‍♀️. Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”

The property developer also came to the defense of his wife at the time. “Erika thought her husband was innocent,” PK wrote via Instagram in reference to Erika’s ex, Tom Girardi, and the embezzlement lawsuit against him. “She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now she thinks Dorit and I are next to split up. Here’s a quick bit of management advice: Stop thinking!”

Erika, for her part, clapped back in the comments section, claiming she was just kidding when she made the remark. “When did you get so sensitive?” she asked. “You know damn well I was joking…”.

More recently, Us reported that they were in counseling after PK appeared to be living in a hotel. “They both agree it’s the right thing to do,” a source told Us in November 2023. “It’s been a rough period for them. They want to say on amicable terms whether they stay together or not.”

Cameras are set to start rolling on season 14 of RHOBH and are expected to capture the fallout of Dorit and PK’s separation.

The Kemsleys met in 2011 when they were both living in New York. Three years later, Dorit gave birth to their first child, Jagger, in February 2014. The pair tied the knot in March 2015 and two years later they welcomed their daughter Phoenix

Dorit and PK’s marriage has endured several challenges throughout the years, including several legal issues.

In 2018, Ryan Horne, the Bravo personality’s former Beverly Beach partner, claimed that she owed him $205,000. The case, which was eventually settled in 2019, actually brought the couple closer together, Dorit exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020.

“When you come out of any kind of a conflict or you go through things together it inevitably makes you stronger if you survive it because you know how to go through it together,” the Quinnipiac University alum told Us at the time. “I was always, and I always will be on my husband’s side and vice versa. So for us it was just a matter of time.”

After all their legal issues — including PK being accused of owing $75,000 in gambling debt to a sports betting company in February 2019, a suit which was dismissed two months later — things didn’t seem to get any easier for the duo. In October 2021, the swimsuit designer was robbed at gunpoint at her home. PK was in England at the time.

“As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” Dorit shared via Instagram several days after the incident. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

Several months later, in December 2021, Dorit and PK made headlines again when the businessman was arrested for suspicion of a DUI.

“He’s very regretful. He fully understands the nature and the danger of drinking and driving,” the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles guest star said while leaving the People’s Choice Awards that month, per Page Six. “He was barely over the limit, and he fully understands and reassures me that it will never happen again.”