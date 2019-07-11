Dorit Kemsley once declared that she believes in an excess of everything — except moderation — but that may have to change.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband, PK Kemsley, have made headlines for various legal battles since she joined the Bravo series in 2016 for season 7.

While Dorit was introduced to the cast as Lisa Vanderpump’s friend, the two women had a falling out during season 9. In the aftermath of the drama, the SUR owner called for her former friends’ legal trouble to be a story line on the series.

Dorit, for her part, told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May 2019 that she was “grateful that the other ladies didn’t bring up” the lawsuit filed against the pair over her swimsuit line during the season.

“Trust me [I want to talk about it],” she said at the time. “Unfortunately my hands are tied. You can’t discuss legal issues when they are going on and I respect that.”

Camille Grammer, meanwhile, didn’t let the twosome off the hook, accusing PK of owing money to someone during a June 2019 episode of the series.

“PK had a heart to heart with me, he started opening up by saying that he had fallen on hard times,” Camille explained on the RHOBH aftershow. “And I see Dorit running around with very, very expensive clothes. Some of her tops could be two to three thousand [dollars] and the pants two to three thousand [dollars]. That’s a $6,000 outfit, not including the diamonds and the shoes. I question that, how could you afford that?”

Scroll through for a timeline of Dorit and PK’s legal drama: