Lisa Vanderpump may have wanted her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars’ legal woes discussed on camera during season 9, but Dorit Kemsley is grateful her pending lawsuit was not a story line on the Bravo hit.

Andy Cohen revealed on the Tuesday April 30, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the “No. 1 question” for the swimsuit designer was about the viral video from the cast trip to the Bahamas, in which someone confronted Dorit over the money she allegedly owed her former Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne.

“Obviously it happened, it’s all over the Internet. It was embarrassing,” Dorit admitted to Cohen on Tuesday. “I was grateful that the other ladies didn’t bring it up this season.”

While reality TV personality still couldn’t say much about the situation, she did reveal that she is “very comfortable with [our] legal position” and hopes to be able to discuss the details by the June reunion taping.

“Trust me [I want to talk about it],” Dorit added. “I’m very comfortable with our position, but unfortunately my hands are tied. You can’t discuss legal issues when they are going on and I respect that.”

In the aforementioned video, which made headlines back in August 2018, Dorit and Lisa Rinna ran away from an angry woman in the Bahamas. “Why don’t you pay back Ryan Horne the money you owe him,” the woman yelled. “You cheap bitch!”

While Bravo cameras filmed the ladies’ tropical vacation, the incident was not addressed. According to The Blast, Horne sued Dorit and her husband, PK Kemsley, in 2018. In the suit, Horne alleged that he fronted $205,000 for Dorit’s new swimsuit line and was never paid back when the apparel starting making a profit. The reality star counter-sued Horne, referring to him as “merely a vendor” for the fashion brand. In January, a judge ordered Dorit and Horne to mediation.

Last month, Vanderpump, who is not on speaking terms with Dorit or P.K., agreed with a fan who called for the RHOBH cast’s finances to be featured on the show.

“You could have aired Erika’s financial issues, Bravo, instead of allowing the ridiculous attack on LVP’s reputation. NOTHING was filmed/said about this…or Kyle/Mo being sued…or Dorit/PK being sued. No, let’s hurt LVP for the 4th year!!!” the April 25 tweet read. (Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne’s husbands, Mauricio Umansky and Tom Girardi, respectively, are both facing lawsuits related of their respective businesses.)

Vanderpump quipped back: “Exactly.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

