Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides.

With multiple Real Housewives franchises hitting over 100 episodes, there are too many feuds to include, but some iconic disputes that deserve an honorable mention include RHONY’s Kelly Bensimon vs. Bethenny Frankel, RHOD’s LeeAnne Locken and D’Andra Simmons, RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, and RHOC’s Heather DuBrow and Gretchen Rossi (Malibu Country, anyone?).

Scroll through for an update on where some of the biggest Real Housewives feuds — including Bethenny vs. Jill Zarin and Lisa Vanderpump vs. Brandi Glanville — stand today: