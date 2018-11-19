Andy Cohen didn’t see that one coming! During The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 reunion, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson join together to reflect on the season’s biggest moments, but it doesn’t take long for things to get messy.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the special, the women arrive at hair and makeup and are very weary of the day to come – as they should be. The minute they take their seats, the drama begins.

Newcomer Emily Simpson reveals that she has one goal walking into the reunion: “not threaten to kill anyone.” However, it seems like that didn’t work. Kelly yells at her in the sneak peek that it’s “against the law to threaten somebody.”

“It’s only a threat if the other person reasonably thinks they’re actually going to kill them,” she says. Kelly then yells that she does think that.

However, the most shocking moment comes when Kelly and Vicki get into an argument. “I don’t do cocaine, sorry,” Vicky calmly responds to Kelly, who is quick to respond: “I don’t do cocaine, either.”

Part one of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, November 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!