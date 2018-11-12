Grab the tissues! With 10 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County under her belt, Tamra Judge knows how to predict an emotional breakdown.

It’s almost reunion time for her and her fellow Orange County housewives and the OG didn’t hold back when Us Weekly asked her to predict who might be shedding a tear this year. To see who she predicted, watch the video above, plus hear which housewife takes the longest to get ready, who is most likely to go skinny-dipping and more!

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

