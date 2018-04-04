NeNe Leakes is still fighting back. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, has accused her costar Kim Zolciak and Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann of racism once again.

The latest drama began when the entertainment website The Shade Room posted a screenshot of a seemingly flirty comment that Biermann, 21, left on a recent Instagram photo of 50 Cent’s lookalike son Marquise Jackson. “Wyd [what you doing] babyyyyyy,” she wrote.

In a since-deleted comment, Leakes shut down rumors that the newly single model model (who split from her boyfriend of two years, Michael Kopeck, in March) was flirting with Jackson, 20. Her reasoning? “They don’t like black people so no worries here,” the Bravo personality alleged.

Leakes and Zolciak, 39, have had their fair share of ups and downs through the years, but their friendship came to a head while filming the 10th and current season of RHOA. In October, Biermann posted a Snapchat video of cockroaches that she claimed she discovered on the floor of Leakes’ bathroom.

Leakes responded in an expletive-filled rant on Instagram, writing, “We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—sy! … You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash.” Zolciak later rebutted in a post of her own, “Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort. (It’s convenient that I’m not racist when we are getting along.).”

Adding fuel to the fire, the Glee alum and her husband, Gregg Leakes, dressed as an exterminator and an oversize roach, respectively, at a Halloween party later that month.

The Don’t Be Tardy star recently cleared up the drama during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I’m definitely not racist,” she said on March 19. “I don’t associate whatever — roach, spider — [with race] in my mind. … That’s not where my head has ever been at.”

