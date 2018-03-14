Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann and minor-league pitcher Michael Kopech have split after two years of dating, multiple sources exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

“She was having a difficult time with the distance, both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn’t seem to make it work anymore,” a source tells Us about their Tuesday, March 13, breakup. “They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably.”

While Biermann, 21, films the Bravo reality show in Atlanta with her family, including her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and her stepdad, Kroy Biermann, Kopech, 21, is currently a part of the Chicago White Sox organization.

As previously reported, the pair confirmed their relationship in June 2016 on Instagram. TMZ reported at the time that the reality star and the baseball player started seeing each other that March.

While Kopech was noticeably absent from Brielle’s 21st birthday weekend in Miami last month, he shared a birthday message for his girlfriend via Instagram.

“Happy 21ST to my favorite person!! I’m blessed to be able to grow with you & I’m excited to see where our future takes us,” he wrote on February 25. “I love you so much and I’m so thankful for you, @briellebiermann💘.”

Brielle, meanwhile, last posted a photo with Kopech back in December. “Merry Christmas from me & mine to you & yours! 🎄🎁🎅🏻🤶🏻❄❤💚,” she captioned a pic of the duo decked out in Christmas sweaters.

Fans got a glimpse inside the former couple’s relationship on Don’t Be Tardy season 6. Brielle even tried to convince her parents to let her move in with Kopech.

News of the breakup comes the same day that Biermann’s purse was stolen. “To the dumb f—k who stole my purse and spent $10,000 at Bloomingdales- Go F—K your self :-),” she tweeted on Wednesday, March 14, adding, “WOW. They also spent $10,000 on my NEIMAN MARCUS CARD!!!!! WOWOWWOWOOWWOW whoever you are F—K you” in a second tweet.

Zolciak-Biermann also tweeted about the robbery on Wednesday, writing, “Hey you loser we got your ass on camera stealing our s—t! You are a dumb f—k!!”

