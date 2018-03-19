Kim Zolciak Addresses NeNe Leakes’ Racist Allegations

Kim Zolciak-Biermann took the hot seat on the Sunday, March 19, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she addressed claims that she is racist, which were made by her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar NeNe Leakes.

“The video was made in good jest,” the 39-year-old reality star said of the October 2017 Snapchat video, which allegedly showed a roach on the floor of Leakes’ bathroom. (The footage was recorded by Kim’s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann.)

“Brielle knows I have a fear of bugs. She made the video, sent it to me personally, Brielle was out of it … I had the video on my phone. I was so mad when [NeNe] was accusing me of those things — fake stroke, fake whatever — so I sent the video,” she continued. “I’m definitely not racist. I don’t associate whatever — roach, spider — whatever [with race] in my mind.”

She added: “So, I’ve heard it from several people. I hear you. That’s not where my head has ever been at.”

As previously reported, Leakes slammed Zolciak after she posted the clip.

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f–king wit me and mine!” Leakes wrote alongside a now deleted clip. “Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner [sic] Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment.”

She added: “You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty. You better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?”

Days later, a source told Us Weekly that Zolciak hired well-known lawyer Marty Singer in the wake of the claims. “I’ve hired legal counsel at this point,” she said during Larry King Now at the time. “It’s just that bad.”

Biermann, meanwhile, came to her mom’s defense on social media after the RHOA reunion on Friday, March 16, after she felt Zolciak was attacked when Leakes said she was a “fool” and was “crying wolf.”

“I can’t even express the anger I’m feeling right now. It’s absolutely disgusting how mean grown women can be. I wish nothing more than for the cast of RHOA to find happiness and peace. They need it more than anyone. I’m sick to my stomach,” Brielle wrote in a series of tweets. “I will never understand the mentality of women aged 40+ attacking another woman for hours on end. I wish they would channel that negativity and anger for someone who is positive, loving, caring, beautiful! Etc. into something positive. Maybe then they’d be happy.”

