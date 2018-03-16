It’s safe to say NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann don’t bury the hatchet at the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. While NeNe called the Thursday, March 15, taping “epic,” Kim’s daughter Brielle Biermann begged to differ.

“I can’t even express the anger I’m feeling right now. It’s absolutely disgusting how mean grown women can be. I wish nothing more than for the cast of RHOA to find happiness and peace. They need it more than anyone. I’m sick to my stomach,” Brielle tweeted. “I will never understand the mentality of women aged 40+ attacking another woman for hours on end. I wish they would channel that negativity and anger for someone who is positive, loving, caring, beautiful! Etc. into something positive. Maybe then they’d be happy.”

“It truly breaks my heart for all that my mom has to go thru,” the 21-year-old continued. “There’s not another woman on earth who could take being attacked and ganged up on for hours like she did today. There’s only 2 reasons people hate u. You’re either a threat to them or you have something they don’t.”

While Brielle has yet to appear on season 10 of RHOA, she was at the center of the drama when she filmed a video from NeNe’s home of an alleged cockroach in the bathroom. She gave the footage to her mother, who sent it to all of the women in a group text message on the cast trip to Barcelona. (Kim decided not to attend the vacation.)

“Also remember there’s a reason time and time again my mom has advanced while they have all stayed stagnant. Karma really does her thing, without fail,” Brielle added, seemingly referring to her family’s RHOA spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy.

NeNe, 50, meanwhile, recalled the reunion a little differently.

“Epic reunion! Kim slowly transformed into boo boo the fool. She was so slanderous and scandalous this season wit a reckless mouth! Now crying wolf! Girl bye wit yo rotten peach,” she tweeted on Friday, March 16. “I been gained up on at the reunion before (remember when we wore all white) kenya has been gained up on as well and dragged off the couch (no shade) but we had to take it.”

“Don’t miss Sunday’s episode of RHOA because once again, Kim & the one that ‘throws the rock and hide her hand’ will be in full effect talking all reckless once again!” the Dancing With the Stars alum added. “This fool thinks she’s soooo privileged and can get away with anything! NOT.”

In addition to retweeting fan support, Kim, 39, simply wrote, “The jealousy was real today on that couch at the reunion.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

