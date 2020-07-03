Working together and getting along definitely aren’t mutually exclusive — something that has been proven time and time again on TV and movie sets. While some feuds are made public, others have been kept completely under wraps. Either way, we’re diving into some of the most memorable costar feuds.

Some of the toughest to swallow are longtime costars or stars who appear close on screen. Sex and the City, for example, is a show completely about the power of female friendship. However, two of the main stars — Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall — have been at the center of drama for years. The actresses portrayed best friends Carrie and Samantha on the HBO series for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, then in two movies in 2008 and 2010.

However, when the reports of a third movie was brought up, the drama began to bubble to the surface. In 2017, Cattrall shot down rumors that she wasn’t doing a third movie due to money and in turn, told Piers Morgan of Parker, “I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.” Parker later stated that she was “just heartbroken” over the comments.

Ten days later, after Parker sent “condolences” on Cattrall’s Instagram post revealing her brother’s death, the Tell Me a Story star slammed the New Year’s Eve actress.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend,” Cattrall wrote via Instagram. “So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.” She also linked to a story about the “mean-girls culture” on the show that “destroyed” it.

