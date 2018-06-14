Chad Michael Murray fired back after his ex-wife, Sophia Bush, said in a new interview that she felt pressured to marry him.

“This story is ludicrous. Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love,” the actor’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, June 14. “Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

Murray, 36, wed his One Tree Hill costar Bush, 35, in April 2005. They separated just five months later. She filed for an annulment in February 2006 but was denied. They finalized their divorce that December. Murray went on to marry his Chosen costar Sarah Roemer in January 2015. He and Roemer, 33, share a 2-year-old son and a 15-month-old daughter. Meanwhile, Bush was later linked to One Tree Hill’s James Lafferty and Austin Nichols, Google executive Dan Fredinburg (who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest in April 2015) and her Chicago P.D. costar Jesse Lee Soffer.

As previously reported, Bush opened up on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show on Wednesday, June 13, about her brief marriage to Murray.

“It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do, but you know, it’s cool,” she said. “Ladies have to learn how to take up space in the way that men are taught they are entitled to.”

When asked why she would walk down the aisle if she didn’t want to, the actress replied, “Because how do you let everybody down, and how do you — what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time?”

Bush later apologized on Twitter. “Don’t twist people’s words, y’all. If it wasn’t clear, I was making fun of MYSELF,” she wrote on Wednesday night. “And if all the years that have passed haven’t made it WILDLY clear that we’re all grown ups who’ve become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don’t know what to say. And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone’s feelings, I am sorry.”

