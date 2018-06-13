She didn’t want to be … Chad Michael Murray’s wife. Sophia Bush admitted she felt pressured to tie the knot to her One Tree Hill costar.

“How old was I? I don’t even know. It was like the second season,” Bush, 35, told Andy Cohen with a laugh during the Wednesday, June 13, episode of Radio Andy. “But everybody’s been 22 and stupid, you know?”

“It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do, but you know, it’s cool,” the Chicago P.D. alum explained. “Ladies have to learn how to take up space in the way that men are taught they are entitled to.”

When the 50-year-old radio host pressed the actress about why she would agree to marry Murray if she didn’t want to, she replied: “Because how do you let everybody down, and how do you — what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time.”

“Life is always loaded. What the public knows ever is never — it’s not the tip of the iceberg,” Bush said. “Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh, and we were like, ‘If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f—king better than the drama that the writers write.’”

Bush seemed exhausted with talking about a relationship that ended more than a decade ago. “Why do I wanna talk about this anymore?” she asked Cohen. “It’s like, and I get why you ask, but it’s like, people won’t let it go.”

The pair wed in April 2005 but separated five months later. Their divorce was finalized in December 2006. The 36-year-old Cinderella Story actor is now married to actress Sarah Roemer, with whom he shares two children.

Murray and Bush starred on One Tree Hill as Lucas Scott and Brooke Davis, respectively. He left the teen drama after six seasons in 2009 while she finished out her run when the series ended in 2012.

