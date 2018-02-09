No matter what, family comes first for Sarah Jessica Parker. The Sex and the City alum opened up in a new interview about her decision to send condolences to her former costar Kim Cattrall after Cattrall’s brother, Christopher, was found dead.

“If somebody in your life, whether you’re in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it’s involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you’re thinking about them,” Paker, 52, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, February 8.

Speaking with Extra, the Divorce star added, “I can’t begin to know how her family is managing such a loss. We all send her our love and condolences and grant her the privacy that she’s asked for.”

There has been some bad blood with the Sex and the City cast over Cattrall’s decision not to return for a third movie based on the HBO series, which aired from 1998 to 2004. Putting their differences aside, some of the 61-year-old actress’ former costars reached out with messages of support after her brother was found dead on his rural property in Blackfalds, Alberta, Canada, on Sunday, February 4.

“Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, commented on Cattrall’s Instagram post announcing the 55-year-old’s death. Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, also responded, writing, “Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.”

