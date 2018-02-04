Kim Cattrall‘s brother, Christopher Cattrall, has been found dead just hours after she revealed that he was missing and posted a public plea for help.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” the Sex and the City alum, 61, captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her brother on Sunday, February 4. “At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Earlier in the day, the actress, who grew up in Canada, had posted a message asking for assistance in locating her brother, who disappeared from his home in Alberta on Tuesday, January 30.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CBC News on Sunday that Christopher’s body had been found and their investigation into his disappearance had concluded. Police said the death was not considered suspicious.

Cpl. Laurel Scott told Global News that his body was located somewhere on his property on Sunday, but didn’t specify whether he was found inside or outside the house.

As previously reported, the Mannequin star posted a message on Sunday describing her sibling as “a one of a kind brother,” and adding that the 55-year-old’s keys, cell phone and wallet were left on the table in his home and his front door was unlocked.

“This is not like Chris,” she wrote. “He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

