Kim Cattrall is looking for her younger brother, Christopher Cattrall, who has been missing since January 30.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, February 4, the Sex and the City alum shared a photo of her brother wearing a Steelers shirt and wrote, “MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked.”

“This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs,” the Sensitive Skin star, 61, continued. “Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots.”

“If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this,” she concluded, before adding the hashtags #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta.

The star, who grew up in Canada, later tweeted a Missing Person flyer with her brother’s details on it, as well as tweeting information on who to contact in the event that somebody knows of his whereabouts.

The Mannequin actress is not the only woman in Hollywood looking for a missing sibling. As previously reported, UnReal’s Arielle Kebbel received help from some famous friends as she tries to locate her missing sister, Julia Kebbel.

