Arielle Kebbel is trying to locate her missing sister. The actress took to social media in the hopes of finding her and she had the support of her famous friends to help spread the word.

The unREAL star wrote on Instagram on Saturday, February 3, “ALERT My SiSTER JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. Pls REPOST. She was last seen in silver lake, walking her chocolate lab, Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18 She is 5’3 . Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol w/ a key and the words promise on one fore arm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other. Pls scroll through pictures to see details. Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, pls let us know. Julia’s Instagram and Twitter is @jkebbz pls go there to see more pictures of her. If you have seen her or know anything about her, pls DM me and call 911.” Accompanying the post were pictures of Julia with her dog and two kittens, as well as close-ups of her tattoos.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress, 32, shared the same post on her Twitter account and it has since been retweeted over 7,300 times.

Arielle wasn’t alone in asking for help: some of her celebrity friends stepped in to assist her. Shiri Appleby and One Tree Hill alum Bryan Greenberg retweeted Arielle’s post, while Pitch Perfect‘s Kelley Jakle and Odette Anable also shared her post on Instagram.

Appleby also urged anyone with knowledge of Julia’s whereabouts to reach out, writing on Instagram, “Arielle Kebbel, a cast mate from Life Unexpected and UnReal, is in need of our help. Her sister is missing. Please read below, take a look at the photos and if you see or hear anything, please reach out.”

Julia’s last Instagram post was an adorable shot of her pooch Cindy, shared on January 27.

