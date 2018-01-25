Arielle Kebbel: What’s in My Bag?

Arielle Kebbel likes to remember where she came from. After each job, the actress, 32, tucks a page from the script into her Chanel tote “until I go to my next place.” Her latest: Fifty Shades Freed, out February 9. “I’ve done it for years,” she says. “It reminds me to stay motivated and keeps me going.”

She shares her story exclusively with Us Weekly.

Sweet Read

“My favorite book on earth is The Light Between Us by Laura Lynne Jackson. When I’m feeling down, I’ll read a chapter and feel better.”

In the Mist

“I use the Mario Badescu rose-water spray. I have one in my car and one for the plane. I refresh at least four times a day. It’s so good. Years from now, you’re gonna thank yourself. It does wonders.”

Good Scents

“I love having people identify me by the way I smell. People know that’s Arielle’s smell. Then I’ll switch it up. Right now, it’s Elizabeth and James’ Nirvana fragrance.”

Set in Stones

“If I’m feeling nervous, I love rubbing my amethyst. It has a calming effect on me. The other one I keep on me at all times is a carnelian for strength and courage.”

Going Green

“I don’t use a water bottle. I have a Rethink boxed water [made with eco-friendly materials]. They’re fantastic. I carry it around to strike up a conversation about it.”

What else is inside Kebbel’s bag? An iPhone 7 in a fuchsia Otterbox case; a Macbook Air with a maroon Incase cover; an iPad mini in a brown suede case; Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II; Anna Sheffield Pavé Pointe Stud Earrings; a Becca Concealing Creme; an Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil in blonde; Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks in Hel’s Bells, Kim K.W., and Hot Emily; a Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes; Tink.K. Hydratant.K; Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side by Tyler Henry; a Target card; two keys; a Petco discount card; loose bobbi pins; Neosporin; Aleve; a Whole Foods Peppermint Oil; a Now Lemon Oil; a Moleskin notebook; Quest Bars and Wonderful Almonds.

