Sarah Jessica Parker showed support for her former Sex and the City costar Kim Cattrall after the 61-year-old actress’ brother, Christopher, was found dead.

“Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” Parker, 52, commented on Cattrall’s Instagram post announcing Christopher’s death on Sunday, February 4. The two-time Emmy winner, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO series from 1998 to 2004, also reacted to the news in the comments section of one of her own Instagram posts, telling a fan, “It’s awful.”

Parker and Cattrall’s former costar Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, also sent her condolences, writing on Instagram, “Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.”

Cattrall, best known for her role as Samantha Jones, announced on Sunday afternoon that her brother had been found dead just hours after she revealed that he had been missing for several days. “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” the actress captioned a photo of herself with Chris on Instagram. “At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Local police confirmed to CNN that the 55-year-old’s body was discovered on his rural property in Blackfalds, Alberta, Canada. A cause of death was not provided, but authorities said it was not considered suspicious.

Cattrall received an outpouring of support from her former costars despite some recent bad blood over her decision not to return for a third Sex and the City movie. During a January 31 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Parker said it was “such a privilege” working with Cattrall for “years and years of our lives.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!