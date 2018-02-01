Sarah Jessica Parker Was Left ‘Heartbroken’ Over Kim Cattrall’s Comments

Chatting in the city. Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about Kim Cattrall not wanting to return for a third Sex and the City movie during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, January 31.

As previously reported, Cattrall, 61, slammed rumors that she decided not to reprise her role of Samantha because she wasn’t being paid enough. She’d go on to tell Piers Morgan that Parker could have been “nicer” while speaking about her in the press and that she and the cast have “never been friends.” On Wednesday, Parker, 52, said she was “just heartbroken” when she heard about her remarks.

“I mean that whole week, you and I spoke about it endlessly, because I was just, I don’t know, I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience,” the Divorce actress explained. “It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with it is such a privilege.”

Since Cattrall’s sit-down with Morgan, Parker has joked about other stars who can take Cattrall’s place if another movie does get made. But in order for that to happen, creator Michael Patrick King will have to go back to the drawing board.

“I think once everybody has thoroughly experienced the grieving process then Michael Patrick can go back and sort of ponder what he might want to do and how he might want to proceed,” she said. “That’s the most clear answer I’ve given yet!”

Indeed, it is. After all, Parker has previously said that there was no hope for a third film at all.

Sex and the City ran on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 and also starred Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

