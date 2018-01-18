Kim-Cattrall-on-SJP-Saying-Ellen-DeGeneres-Should-Be-Samantha

Ellen DeGeneres as Samantha Jones? Kim Cattrall thinks it’s a good idea! The actress took to Twitter to react to Sarah Jessica Parker’s suggestion that the talk show host should take over for her in Sex and the City 3.

“She’d be fabulous!” Cattrall, 61, tweeted, with two thumbs up emojis.

As previously reported, Parker joked that DeGeneres should play Samantha in a third film during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, January 17.

“I think there’s a period of grief, a mourning process,” the Divorce star, 52, explained when asked if there will be a third film. “Perhaps we’ll be able to consider … say for instance, you playing Samantha.”

When asked again about the possibility of SATC 3, Parker added, “I don’t know. Last week, I said ‘No.’ Reality is a brutal companion. I feel like maybe, I don’t know. I have to make up an answer, because I have absolutely no idea. You know, who knows. Perhaps, we’ll find a way. Right now, I don’t know.”

Parker’s appearance on Ellen comes months after she confirmed that a third Sex and the City film is no longer in the works. Back in September 2017, SATC alum Willie Garson suggested Cattrall was to blame for the movie not happening when he retweeted a DailyMail report that called out Cattrall’s alleged “outrageous demands.”

The Mannequin actress went on to tell her side of the story on Piers Morgan‘s Life Stories in October. “It’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva … This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.”

She added, “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

This is not the first time Parker has suggested someone else take over the role of Samantha. She made a similar joke during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 10. “Well, according to just very recent documentation about why we’re not making it is because the part usually played by Kim Cattrall has been vacated. So, that’s what I mean. Perhaps you’d want to play Samantha?” Parker teased.

All jokes aside, Parker also called the drama surrounding the third film “enormously painful” for her to go through.

“The thing I continue to learn is how painful it can still be, after all these years. When things aren’t true, especially when it is a personal attack about your character, the way you’ve chosen to conduct yourself specifically. I’m stunned by how deeply it still cuts,” she said in the interview published by Daily Beast on January 12. “I just kept saying, ‘This was an experience I loved. I love those women. We shared this experience. It was a privilege.’”

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and also starred Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

