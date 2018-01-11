Stephen Colbert promised that he wouldn’t ask Sarah Jessica Parker about a possible Sex and the City 3 — but luckily for fans, it didn’t turn out that way.

“What part would I play?” Colbert, 53, asked during The Late Show on Wednesday, January 10.

“Well, there’s an opening!” Parker, 52, exclaimed.

Colbert replied: “Oh, really? Who do I have to act like? What would my character be like?”

Parker teased: “Well, according to just very recent documentation about why we’re not making it is because the part usually played by Kim Cattrall has been vacated. So, that’s what I mean. Perhaps you’d want to play Samantha?”

Colbert was clearly amused by the potential new gig. “I’m kind of slutty, a little fun,” he said.

Parker’s comments come three months after Cattrall, 61, confirmed that she would not be reprising her role from the HBO franchise. Parker said she was disappointed that a third movie — which already had a script — would not be seeing the light of day, causing rumors to fly that it was because of Cattrall.

“I never asked for any money,” Cattrall would later tell Piers Morgan amid the controversy. “I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

She also called out the Divorce actress for not being “nicer” when speaking about her in the press. “We’ve never been friends,” she said. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

Days before The Late Show, Parker nixed another movie once and for all while attending the Golden Globes. “I mean, not as far as I can imagine,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I struggle with it because it’s a bit sad, but I think one must keep these things in perspective.”

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and also starred Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

