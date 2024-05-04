Travis Kelce is saddling up to the Kentucky Derby, stepping out at Sports Illustrated’s annual pre-race party.

Kelce, 34, attended the magazine’s “Revel at the Races” bash in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, May 6, mingling with the crowd.

The festivities featured a headlining set from The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggert. Kelce met the musical duo backstage, which Pall, 38, snapped a pic of for his Instagram Story.

In the snap, Pall and the NFL star stood back-to-back. While the singer wore a black T-shirt, Kelce opted for a mint button-down with white embroidery.

The Sports Illustrated party kicks off Derby weekend, including the famed Churchill Downs races.

While it is not known if Kelce will stick around town for the equestrian event beginning on Saturday, May 4, he is a passionate music fan.

“Man, I love live music,” Travis gushed during an April episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “I absolutely love live music. I don’t get enough of it in my life. I really enjoy any event. I just like going to events, going where people are, seeing talents … like, I just like to experience that type of s—t.”

Earlier in April, Travis and girlfriend Taylor Swift hit up Coachella to watch her friends Jack Antonoff (with his band, Bleachers) and Ice Spice perform headlining sets.

“I always appreciate [going], man,” Travis added of the California-based music festival. “It was fun getting out there and seeing a few new bands that I really wasn’t that familiar with and just became an absolute lover of their music because of how they perform and how they captivated the crowd and got everybody into it.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been dating Swift, 34, since summer 2023 after a missed connection at her Eras Tour when she stopped in Missouri. The pair began talking weeks later, debuting their romance in September 2023 when Swift went to her first of 13 Chiefs games.

After Swift cheered on Travis and the Chiefs in February’s Super Bowl, he kicked off his NFL offseason by joining her on the international leg of her Eras shows.

Swift kicked off her first live concert tour in four years in March 2023, traversing North America. After later shows in Japan, Singapore and Australia, the Grammy winner had a hiatus throughout March and April. The shows resume on Thursday, May 9, in Paris and Travis is planning to “go support” his girlfriend when he can.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” he told Entertainment Tonight last month. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

Swift performs in London from June 21 to 23, returning on August 15 for five additional shows.