Travis Kelce is taking Us inside his “fun” Coachella experience with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old tight end detailed his time at the music festival during the Wednesday, April 17, episode of his and Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast. “Man, I love live music,” Travis gushed. “I absolutely love live music. I don’t get enough of it in my life.”

Jason, 36, pointed out that the brothers had been to the festival “numerous times” in the past, noting that it’s always a blast. “I really enjoy any event,” Travis added. “I just like going to events, going where people are, seeing talents … like, I just like to experience that type of s—t.”

One of Travis’ favorite aspects of Coachella is the different genres represented on the lineup each year. “I always appreciate it, man,” he said. “It was fun getting out there and seeing a few new bands that I really wasn’t that familiar with and just became an absolute lover of their music because of how they perform and how they captivated the crowd and got everybody into it.”

Travis and Swift, 34, stepped out in style for the festival on Saturday, April 13. (Us Weekly previously confirmed that the couple planned to attend one weekend of Coachella, which returns April 19 through 21.)

Swift and her boyfriend supported her close pal Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers, watching the set from backstage. “[They] absolutely ripped it,” he said. “I had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar and all his boys. … That was fun as hell to watch.”

The couple were spotted packing on the PDA while watching Antonoff, 40. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us. “[It] looked like they were having the best time and very much in love.”

Along with Bleachers, Travis named Jungle and DJ Dom Dolla as standouts from the festival. Fans caught a glimpse of the athlete and Swift in the crowd at Dom Dolla in footage shared via social media.

While Travis had “such a fun, fun day, man,” his brother pointed out that walking all over the festival grounds puts a bit of a damper on the mood. Jason began to ask who Travis was with on Saturday before cutting himself off to tease, “We saw the pictures.”

Swift wore a “New Heights” baseball cap on Saturday, which quickly sold out online. (The hat has since been restocked multiple times.) Attending the festival with the pop star gave Travis a different experience, but the pair didn’t use their pull for the VIP treatment.

“I like to see it from the fan’s perspective because … I’m a fan of music,” he explained. “We probably could’ve finessed it that way [to be backstage], but I think it’s just that much more of an experience if you’re in the pit, man, if you’re in the madness with all the fans. It was awesome, though. … Shout-out to all the performers.”