Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed hanging out backstage with Bleachers at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — and their smiles say it all.

The band’s drummer, Sean Hutchinson, took to Instagram on Monday, April 15, to share a carousel of photos from the music festival, including a snap with Swift and Kelce, both 34, posing backstage. The band’s saxophonist, Zem Audu, appeared in the far right of the photo.

The NFL star embraced Swift and the band’s manager, Evan Winiker, by wrapping his arms around their shoulders. Swift clasped her boyfriend’s hand, donning a dark green “New Heights” hat, is Kelce’s podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. (The hat has since sold out multiple times.) Meanwhile, Travis sported a white cap with a reference to the Adam Sandler movie Happy Gilmore.

The post featured videos of the Bleachers’ performance at Coachella, showcasing lead singer Jack Antonoff singing and playing the guitar, along with Lana Del Rey arriving to the show on her motorbike.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“Hutchella Weekend 1,” Hutchinson captioned the post.

Swift and Antonoff, 40, met in 2012 and have collaborated many times over the years, becoming close friends.

“Sometimes he sits at the piano and we both just start ad-libbing and the song seems to create itself,” Swift told The New York Times in 2017. “His excitement and exuberance about writing songs is contagious. He’s an absolute joy. That’s why everyone loves him. I personally wouldn’t trust someone who didn’t.”

The sentiment is shared, as Antonoff has described Swift as a diamond in the rough.“I’ve seen her change the music industry first-hand,” the Bleachers artist told NME in 2021. “She’s amazing for being a champion, and making things better for the generations to come. She has a long history of rightly exposing some real darkness in the music industry. And I’m personally thankful for it, outside of our friendship and working relationship, just as an artist.”

Related: Cutest Celebrity Couples to Hit Coachella Through the Years There are only three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and celebrities coupling up at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Since the ever-growing multi-weekend event was cofounded in 1999, A-list couples such as Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford have […]

Antonoff stood by Swift’s side following her split from Joe Alwyn in 2023, and Swift was there when Antonoff tied the knot with Margaret Qualley in August of the same year.

Us Weekly reported earlier this month that Swift and Travis, who have been in a relationship since the summer of 2023, planned on attending Coachella and were “renting a house in the area” for a weekend.

Which Track From ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Are You Most Excited For?

On Saturday, the couple were spotted packing on PDA at the festival. “Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”

A second insider shared that Swift and Travis are “having so much fun and enjoying things,” while a third source revealed that their relationship is “very serious,” adding the pair were “thinking of next steps.”