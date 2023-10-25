Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about.

Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour.

“I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis said on an episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce. Because Swift does not do meet and greets “before or after the show,” he was unable to hand her “[a bracelet] with my [phone] number on it.”

Swift later showed her interest in Travis by accepting an invite to a Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September 2023. At the time, she rocked a Chiefs jacket and cheered for Travis with his mom, Donna Kelce.

The following month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction.” The insider continued, “Friends think they’re in love.”

Keep scrolling to see how Swift and Travis’ relationship has developed:

July 2023

Travis attended Swift’s Eras Tour at her Kansas City stop in Missouri.

July 26, 2023

Later that month, Travis opened up about how much he enjoyed her concert on an episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “It was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her,” he gushed. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. I wanted to give her [a bracelet] with my number on it.”

September 24, 2023

Shortly after several sports outlets reported that Swift and Travis were seeing each other, Swift fueled romance rumors when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in Travis’ private suite. She supported the NFL star by wearing a Chiefs jacket and cheering him on with his mom, Donna. She even appeared to shout “Let’s f–king go,” following a big play.

After the game, they were spotted leaving the locker room together. For the outing, Travis wore a funky blue and white denim set. The brand, KidSuper Studios, saw Travis wearing the ensemble with Swift and renamed it the “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket,” as a reference to her album 1989. (It was originally named the “Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket.”)

The pair were seen getting cozy at a postgame celebration. Swift wrapped her arm around Travis while he sat on a barstool.

September 26, 2023

Days after Swift attended the game, multiple sources told Us the pair are taking their relationship slow. “They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” the insider said. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.” A second source confirmed, “They’re getting closer and closer every day.”

Another insider noted, they are “enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other.” A fourth source confirmed that they had hung out “twice” so far.

September 27, 2023

Travis reflected on Swift’s appearance at his game, calling her brave for attending. Jason teased on the “New Heights” podcast, “How’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” Travis laughed and responded, “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

That same day, Jason made an appearance on SportsRadio 94 WIP and commented on his brother’s budding romance. “It was fun watching the whole world take it in, to be honest with you,” he said. “I would say with this one, it definitely seems like he is going above and beyond to be a gentleman.”

October 1, 2023

Swift rooted for Travis at a Chiefs vs. New York Jets game with BFFs Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sabrina Carpenter. She even hugged Travis’ mom, Donna, during the game.

October 3, 2023

A source revealed in an issue of Us that Swift was “was low-key and low-maintenance” while watching Travis defeat the Jets. The insider added that she “was sweet to everyone and had an amazing time.”

After Travis was seen leaving her New York City apartment, another source told Us, “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis … They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

A separate insider gushed, “Travis is completely smitten.”

October 10, 2023

One day after Travis’ 34th birthday, sources told Us Swift flew to Kansas City “to see Travis.” The pair enjoyed a “chill night,” per the insider.

October 12, 2023

Swift supported her man at the Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game. For the event, she rocked a Chiefs windbreaker — gifted to her by Travis’ friend Erin Andrews from her WEAR clothing line — featuring white stripes, the team’s name in a cursive font and their logo. She again enjoyed the match with Donna, and met Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce.

Donna, for her part, sported Eras Tour-inspired friendship bracelets with colorful letter beads.

October 13, 2023

An insider told Us the duo’s relationship was “going great.”

“It’s still so new, but they really like each other,” the source told Us. “They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”

October 14, 2023

Travis surprised fans with an appearance on Saturday Night Live, appearing in a sketch that took a dig at Swift’s famous ex-boyfriends.

In the skit, which included host Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, Curt Menefee, Mikey Day and more, the actors played sports commentators who quickly got sidetracked by Swift’s appearances at NFL games.

The men praised Travis for being a better suitor for Swift than exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy were. (Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before Us confirmed their split in April. Following the breakup, she had a brief romance with Healy.)

Thompson then told the group, “Knock it off, people tuned in for football, OK? We are going to speak with someone, who actually wants to talk football.” Cameras then cut to Travis, who was standing on the sideline.

“Yes, me!” he said, before mouthing “come on.”

Travis attended an afterparty while holding hands with Swift. Fans noticed that Travis appeared to have a bit of Swift’s red lipstick on his lips, hinting that the couple were making out before the party.

October 15, 2023

The couple enjoyed their second date night in a row at the Waverly Inn in New York City. For the romantic evening, Swift rocked a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier top featuring floral details and a leather miniskirt.

October 18, 2023

“Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” a source exclusively told Us. He “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can … Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because.”

“He makes her feel safe and protected,” the source said, noting that he still lets her feel bejeweled. He “supports her independence and success … things are going really well” for the two, per the source.

October 20, 2023

An insider gushed about Travis and Swift’s budding romance, telling Us, “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction … Friends think they’re in love.”

The source explained that the pair have already planned how to stay in touch when she returns to her Eras Tour, adding, “He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him. It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

October 22, 2023

Swift enjoyed the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. For the game, Swift rocked a Chiefs crewneck and pleated black skirt. She teamed it with a friendship bracelet including heart beads and Travis’ jersey number, 87.

After Travis’ victory, she sweetly gave him a kiss on the cheek.

October 23, 2023

The pair were seen on a romantic dinner date in Kansas City one day after his game. The two reportedly pulled up to the restaurant in a luxurious Rolls Royce and enjoyed their meal for about two hours.

Travis’ dad, Ed, gushed over Swift, calling her “special” in an interview with People: “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her. We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.”