Taylor Swift showed her support for Travis Kelce with a sweet friendship bracelet on Sunday, October 22.

The singer, 33, wore a gold beaded bracelet that had four white beads: a heart, the number 87 and another heart. Kelce’s jersey number is 87. She also wore a delicate gold chain with an emerald at the center as well as a diamond bracelet on the same wrist.

Swift wore the jewelry while attending the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium. The singer watched Kelce, 34, play from a suite alongside Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews), who is quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife.

Friendship bracelets played a big part in Swift’s Eras Tour as well as her new relationship with Kelce. The football player made a beaded wristlet for Swift when he attended her July concert at Arrowhead Stadium, but he publicly lamented that he never got a chance to give it to her.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift [a bracelet] with my number on it,” he said on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings so I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Although he didn’t get to ask her out that night, he later invited Swift to a game. “I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Travis said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on September 21. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Swift attended her first game on September 24. Sunday marked her fourth time seeing Kelce play. In addition to watching him play, the pair were also spotted holding hands on a couple of New York City date nights earlier this month.

Insiders say the pair are very happy. “Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that he “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”

Friends think they “make an amazing power couple” and see how Kelce and Swift are compatible. “He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” the source added.

Those in their inner circle say the two are “not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” another source told Us last week. “Friends think they’re in love.”