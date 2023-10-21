Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting ready to take the next big step in their relationship.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that their loved ones see Swift, 33, and Kelce’s strong connection when they are together. “Friends think they’re in love.”

According to the insider, the couple has discussed how to make their romance go the distance when they’re apart.

“He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the source adds. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

Swift and Kelce, 34, took their relationship public last month when she showed her support for the Kansas City Chiefs as they played the Chicago Bears. She has since made an appearance at several more Chiefs games — and the pair were photographed multiple times during their stay in New York City this month.

“Taylor is really happy and excited about Travis. She’s at the relationship stage where she looks forward to seeing him, getting calls from him, spending time with him,” the source continues. “She has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.”

The insider notes that Kelce has surprised Swift with how “in tune” he is with her needs. The athlete has also been “a gentleman” toward Swift since he revealed in July his attempt to make a move on Swift while attending her Eras tour concert.

“Travis is someone who is so different for her. With him it’s easy. She doesn’t have to worry about anything,” the source shares with Us.

Kelce’s success in the sports world has made Swift’s inner circle trust his intentions.

“He has his own career and money. So he’s not with her for the wrong reasons. He has his own successful career and understands the demands,” the insider concludes. “There’s no drama and they’re happy. He’ll visit, she’ll visit. It’s working for them.”

Since taking their relationship public, Kelce has hinted at plans to be more low-key for Swift’s sake.

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he explained on his and brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast in September. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

Travis previously admitted he wasn’t looking to rush a potential romance, saying on Kristin Cavallari‘s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast that same month, “To really dive into a relationship with somebody … it’s going to take some time.”

He added: “You’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle. I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away. It’s too much. I’m setting myself up for failure.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson