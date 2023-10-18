Travis Kelce appears to be winning Taylor Swift over by continuing to put her first — and no, he doesn’t need a white horse to seal the deal.

“Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that he “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”

Kelce, 34, has been pulling out all the stops while courting Swift, 33, including recently sending the Grammy winner a surprise delivery. “Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because,” the insider says.

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is happy to spoil Swift, he hasn’t forgotten what a powerhouse she is in her own right. “He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” the source continues, adding that “things are going really well” for the pair.

“Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them,” the insider tells Us, sharing that despite Kelce and Swift’s “busy schedules, they try to make as much time for each other as they can.”

Kelce’s choice to champion Swift as they grow closer is causing fans to draw parallels to Swift’s most heartfelt song lyrics, including “Peace,” in which she sings about the downfalls of dating her because of her level of fame.

“The devil’s in the details, but you got a friend in me / Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?” Swift sings in the track, referring to her past relationship with Joe Alwyn. The pair dated for nearly six years before calling it quits in April, with a source exclusively telling Us that “fame factored into their split.”

“Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider shared at the time.

While discussing the inspiration behind “Peace” in 2020’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Swift confessed, “If you’re going to be in my life, I feel like there’s a certain amount that comes with it that I can’t stop from happening. This song was basically, like, is it enough. Is the stuff that I can control enough to block out the things that I can’t?”

Kelce, for his part, has been vocal about embracing the media circus that comes with pursuing Swift. “We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, It comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason,” he said in a press conference earlier this month. “You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”

The NFL star first spoke about his desire to meet Swift over the summer, revealing in July that he wrote his phone number on a friendship bracelet that ultimately didn’t get to Swift during her Eras Tour shows in Kansas City.

However, he revealed in early September that he reached out to Swift after the missed bracelet exchange and invited her to come see him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, and later hung out with Kelce and his teammates at a private event.

Swift added fuel to the relationship rumors when she was spotted at the Chief’s October 1 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium with several of her celebrity friends. The “Exile” singer attended her third game in support of Kelce on October 12 when the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos at home.

The pair were then spotted on back-to-back dates in New York City over the weekend after Swift and Kelce made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 14.