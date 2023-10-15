Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a sweet date night in New York City after making blink-and-you-missed-it cameos on Saturday Night Live.

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, were spotted holding hands in the Big Apple on Saturday, October 14. The Grammy winner stunned in a black corset top and matching trousers, which she paired with a delicate gold choker, a plaid coat and her signature red lipstick. Kelce, for his part, opted for a cream-colored jacket with blue bird imagery on the front and matching slacks.

Earlier that evening, they briefly appeared on the season 49 premiere of SNL. Swift introduced her friend (and “Karma” collaborator) Ice Spice’s musical performance, while Kelce acted in a sketch.

Kelce joined the SNL cast in a skit about the NFL’s excessive coverage of Swift attending his games.

“Knock it off, people tuned in for football, OK?” Kenan Thompson, playing a sports reporter, told his costars after they only wanted to discuss Swift and Kelce’s relationship. “Let’s take a break [and] when we come back, we will get into this heated East Coast rivalry. … We are going to speak with someone, who actually wants to talk football.”

The cameras then cut to Kelce — who wore the same outfit as he did on his date with Swift — standing on the sidelines.

“Yes, me!” he exclaimed before mouthing the words, “Come on.”

Swift first caused a frenzy with her attendance at Kelce’s matchup against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, last month. She was spotted chatting with his mother, Donna Kelce, in the athlete’s private suite during the game and enthusiastically cheering when he scored a touchdown.

That night, Swift and Travis left the stadium together in his convertible. He reportedly rented out a local restaurant for an after party with Swift and his teammates, where the two were spotted getting cozy as she wrapped her arm around his neck in a photo obtained by TMZ.

Three days later, Travis addressed Swift’s appearance at the game on his “New Heights” podcast. “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up,” he said. “That was pretty ballsy.”

Travis went on to note that his loved ones wholeheartedly approved of Swift. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen,” he joked. “It was absolutely electric.”

He continued: “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Shortly after Swift broke the internet by cheering on Travis in Kansas City, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo “have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” adding that the relationship “is not serious and Taylor is having fun right now.” Still, the insider noted that “anything is possible” as they are “getting closer and closer every day.”

Meanwhile, a second source revealed that Swift and Travis “met shortly after he tried giving her his phone number” on a friendship bracelet when the Eras Tour hit Arrowhead Stadium in July. They are still getting to know each other, though, as the insider said they had “only hung out twice” since connecting.

Swift and Travis’ relationship continued to make headlines as she showed up at his October 1 and October 12 games. A third source later told Us earlier this month that she plans to attend more of Travis’ football games, but not all of them.

“Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis,” the insider told Us. “She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”