Travis Kelce likely doesn’t want to end up on Taylor Swift’s long list of ex-lovers, but he’s ready to play the game — and show her his skills on the football field — if she’s willing.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Kelce, 33, said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, September 21, hinting that he’s been in contact with Swift, 33. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that “it’s hilarious how much traction” the rumors surrounding him and Swift — which inexplicably picked up steam earlier this month — have gotten. “Right now, it’s like a game in school called telephone,” he joked before acknowledging how his brother, Jason Kelce, stirred the pot.

“No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides — [saying] he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that,” Travis said of the Philadelphia Eagles center “having a whole lot of fun” in various interviews.

“The guy is absolutely ridiculous,” Travis said of Jason, 35. “Please everybody stop asking my brother!”

Jokes aside, Travis insisted that he doesn’t really care that his alleged relationship with Swift has become so public. “It’s life, baby,” he said with a smirk.

Travis went on to fuel the speculation himself. “I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court,” he concluded.

The NFL player first spoke publicly about his interest in Swift when he gave the singer his phone number via a friendship bracelet at the Kansas City Eras Tour stop in July.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis confessed during an episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Despite the missed connection, reports surfaced earlier this month that Travis has been spending with the “Exile” singer. Jason added fuel to the fire on Thursday, September 14, by dodging a question about his brother and Swift. Less than a week later, during an appearance on Philadelphia’s WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, September 20, he caused mass confusion online.

“It is hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what is happening in Travis’ love life. I try to, like, keep his business [as] his business and straight out of that world,” Jason said when asked about the potential romance. “Having said that. … I think it is 100 percent true.”

After taking a beat, Jason mumbled something under his breath, which some listeners said sounded like, “I hope this thing goes a mile. No, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

Travis, meanwhile, teased earlier this month that finding love is not an “immediate” thing for him. “To really dive into a relationship with somebody … it’s going to take some time,” he said on the Tuesday, September 19, episode of the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast.