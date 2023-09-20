Jason Kelce had a surprising update about Travis Kelce‘s dating life — seemingly confirming his brother is dating Taylor Swift.

“It is hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what is happening in Travis’ love life. I try to, like, keep his business [as] his business and straight out of that world,” Jason, 35, said on Philadelphia’s WIP Morning Show on Wednesday, September 20. “Having said that. … I think it is 100 percent true.”

This marks Jason’s second time addressing the situation, telling Tony Gonzalez in a postgame interview that he wouldn’t confirm or deny the speculation. “Ever since [Travis’ reality show] Catching Kelce, everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” he said on September 15. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Travis and Swift, both 33, have been getting to know each other after Travis revealed that he tried to give Swift his number when attending her Eras Tour in July.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told Jason on their podcast, “New Heights,” after the event. “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Travis hinted that he tried to make a move by putting his phone number on the friendship bracelet, adding, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

The football star has since offered more insight into his personal life. “To really dive into a relationship with somebody … it’s going to take some time,” he said during an episode of Kristin Cavallari‘s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast on Tuesday, September 19.

According to Travis, past experiences have left him more guarded when it comes to finding love.

“You’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle,” he added. “I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away. It’s too much. I’m setting myself up for failure.”

Swift, meanwhile, made headlines in May when news broke about her split from longtime partner Joe Alwyn. She later rekindled her romance with ex Matt Healy but their connection quickly fizzled out.

“Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.”

However, a second source revealed that Swift’s friends were “not surprised” that her connection with Healy didn’t last, adding, “She wasn’t ready for another serious relationship just yet.”