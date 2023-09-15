Jason Kelce kept his cool when asked about brother Travis Kelce‘s rumored relationship with Taylor Swift.

Jason, 35, laughed off the question during a postgame interview with teammate Jalen Hurts following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, September 14, as NFL analyst Tony Gonzalez attempted to get to the bottom of the speculation.

“So you talk about family,” Gonzalez began. “I have a 15-year-old daughter, and she’s a big fan of a certain pop star, and you have a family member — a brother — and I’ve been hearing rumors, maybe some stuff. Can you comment?”

While Jason acknowledged that he’s aware of the rumors, he teased, “I cannot comment.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Exes: What the Singer's Former Flames Are Doing Now Taylor Swift’s relationship history is made up of many different types of men, including a British crooner, a Kennedy, an Avengers villain and a movie werewolf. Swift has been linked to massive stars, such as Harry Styles and Joe Jonas, in addition to lesser-known names like Conor Kennedy and a then-up-and-coming actor Lucas Till. All […]

He kept the panel — and fans — guessing, adding, “Ever since [Travis’ reality show] Catching Kelce, everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life. I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Travis and Swift, both 33, were hanging out after her split from boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn and her fling with The 1975’s Matty Healy. Travis previously confessed that he attempted to give Swift his phone number when he went to The Eras Tour in Kansas City this summer.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said on the “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with Jason, in July. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Related: Celebrities Who Are Dating Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

Travis filled in his brother on the tradition of trading friendship bracelets at Swift’s shows, noting, “I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Unfortunately for Travis, the pair’s paths didn’t cross that night. “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he joked. “But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Related: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s Family Guide An epic sibling rivalry! NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, discovered they would be competing […]

Jason quipped that Swift probably hadn’t “gotten over” the Eagles losing Super Bowl LVII to Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in February. (Swift, a Pennsylvania native, is loyal to the Eagles and even mentions the team on the Evermore song “Gold Rush.”)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While it’s unclear where Travis and Swift really stand, sports fans and Swifties alike were quick to weigh in on the rumored relationship. Fellow NFL athlete Josh Allen even shared some advice for Travis on shooting his shot with the pop star.

“Not [with] friendship bracelets,” Allen, who has been linked to Hailee Steinfeld, joked in an interview with FanDuel TV last month. “I’m surprised though. It’s hard to say no to Travis Kelce.”