Gigi Hadid’s 29th birthday celebration was one that mere mortals could only dream of, as boyfriend Bradley Cooper and pals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce joined her for a week-long getaway.

The quartet visited Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, a small city in Monterey County known for its rich history and idyllic scenery.

Hadid shared a 10-photo carousel of the trip via Instagram on Thursday, May 2, captioned, “Twas my bday (week) ♉️♉️🌻 feelin so grateful.”

While the four did not appear together in any of Hadid’s photos, Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, confirmed during the QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas that the four were indeed together.

Swift, 34, and Hadid have been friends for a decade, with Hadid even appearing in the “Bad Blood” music video in 2015. Since then, they’ve appeared together at events and excursions across the world.

It’s not clear which parts of this particular trip Swift and Travis, also 34, enjoyed with Hadid, but Hadid’s photos gave fans a solid peek behind the curtain of their vacation. The first photo is a selfie that Hadid appears to have taken mid-hike, with several shots throughout showing the scenic California countryside.

Hadid also posted a photo of herself enjoying some birthday cake with her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik. Subsequent photos show a signed photo of David Copperfield, presumably a birthday gift, and a host of additional birthday desserts.

Related: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Timeline Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have made major headlines since kicking off their whirlwind romance in October 2023. The pair sparked dating rumors after they were photographed together in New York City. Despite their 20-year age difference, Hadid and Cooper “have a lot in common,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re both […]

One photo shows a slice from a different cake, cut perfectly with a chunk of “Happy Birthday Gigi” written across. Another was Las Vegas–themed, with casino chips surrounding it and the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign attached. In the final photo, Hadid appears ready to blow out candles.

Though her sister, Bella Hadid, wasn’t on the trip, she wished her older sibling a happy birthday with an Instagram post of her own, showcasing the two of them together throughout their lives.

“Life without you would be nothing, I would be nothing!” wrote Bella, 27. “You inspire me and make me feel strong. Watching you give birth and then raise the most perfect angel is the most magical gift a sister could ask for. I feel so lucky. You are the best &coolest mama , best sister, best daughter, and best friend. Anyone who has the privilege to be in your orbit is lucky , indeed! I love you sissy, you make me feel proud to be your sister. I’m obsessed with you in every single way! @gigihadid my jelly , giggles , sissy pantelones for life.”