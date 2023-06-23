Taylor Swift’s years-long friendship with Gigi Hadid is one for the ages.

The duo were first photographed together alongside Jaime King and Ireland Baldwin at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. One year later, Hadid appeared in Swift’s star-studded “Bad Blood” music video alongside Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

“[It was] just like the craziest thing you’ve ever seen,” the supermodel exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2015 ahead of the video’s release. “It’s just amazing how Taylor has the self-confidence and the confidence in her friends, her generation and this generation of women that she loves to empower other people and I feel like that’s really what this is about.”

That same year, Hadid began dating the Grammy winner’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, who infamously ended his relationship with Swift via a 27-second phone call in October 2008. Swift, however, approved of her pal’s new partner and joined the couple on several public outings before their split in November 2015.

The former Victoria’s Secret model moved on with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, and the two announced they were expecting their first child together in April 2020. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Swift “approve[d]” of Malik’s relationship with her BFF, and later gifted their daughter, Khai, a homemade pink blanket following her birth in September 2020. The on-and-off couple split for good in October 2021.

Hadid, for her part, has also supported her pal’s past relationships. She stepped out with Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn for a sushi date in New York City in October 2019. The “You Belong With Me” songstress and Alwyn — who Hadid unfollowed on Instagram following his 2023 split from Swift — also sent the Next in Fashion cohost flowers for her 25th birthday in April 2020.

Swift shared a rare comment about her and the California native’s bond in Hadid’s May 2017 cover story interview for Harper’s Bazaar. “As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice,” told the outlet. “She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people.”

She continued: “Gigi’s #1 rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated, so she’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response. She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that.”

Hadid, meanwhile, said she enjoys keeping her inner circle small. “The time I do have off, it’s not even enough to give everyone I love attention,” she explained. “I’m good with [the friends] I’ve got.”

