Gigi Hadid doesn’t need to worry about her BFF clashing with her boyfriend.

Taylor Swift — one of Hadid’s closest pals — “approves” of Zayn Malik dating the pregnant model, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

That’s good news, considering Hadid, 25, and the former One Direction member, 27, are expecting their first child together after rekindling their five-year on-again, off-again romance in January.

“She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn,” a source confirmed to Us on Tuesday, April 28, while a second source added: “It’s clear that he and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other.”

Luckily for Hadid, Malik also gets along with Swift, whom he previously worked with on their 2016 hit song, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

“Zayn likes Taylor and always has,” says the source. “He respects her a lot as a musical artist.”

The Bradford native has even publicly spoken about his friendship with the 10-time Grammy winner, 30. “I think she’s cool, I think she’s successful, and I think she deserves her success because she’s worked hard,” Malik told Fader magazine in 2017. “That’s just how I look at it. I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they’re good friends. I don’t have a bad word to say about her. She’s cool.”

Another plus to their amicable relationship? Swift’s longtime boyfriend, Joe Alywn, likes Malik too. “Zayn gets along with Joe,” says the source. “They connect over the fact that they’re both British.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane